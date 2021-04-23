AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in May

The British AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in May. The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov announced on his Facebook page.

According to him, all consumables for the AstraZeneca vaccine have already been delivered to Kyrgyzstan.

«The vaccine itself will arrive in May. We have received Sputnik V. Our citizens have a choice of vaccines. In connection with the growth in the number of infected with COVID-19, I urge you to strictly observe sanitary standards,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

Vaccination campaign was launched in the republic on March 29. As of April 22, only 13,552 people are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the republic using the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.