13:48
USD 84.80
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.11
English

AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in May

The British AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in May. The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov announced on his Facebook page.

According to him, all consumables for the AstraZeneca vaccine have already been delivered to Kyrgyzstan.

«The vaccine itself will arrive in May. We have received Sputnik V. Our citizens have a choice of vaccines. In connection with the growth in the number of infected with COVID-19, I urge you to strictly observe sanitary standards,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

Vaccination campaign was launched in the republic on March 29. As of April 22, only 13,552 people are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the republic using the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.
link: https://24.kg/english/191298/
views: 50
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to receive 40,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine in May
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan today
Russia confirms readiness to start supplying Sputnik V vaccine
Over 100 Kyrgyzstanis get two doses of coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccines developed in Uzbekistan added to WHO list
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Donors to help Kyrgyzstan with purchase of coronavirus vaccine
Kyrgyzstan's application for 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine approved
Up to 700 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19 daily
Popular
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister
Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained
23 April, Friday
13:45
Security officials, civil servants of Kyrgyzstan trained in cybersecurity Security officials, civil servants of Kyrgyzstan traine...
13:34
AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in May
13:28
Import of sugar temporarily exempted from customs duties
12:17
Head of Cadastre state institution suspended from office
12:05
Customs officers seize almost 100 kilograms of drugs since beginning of 2021