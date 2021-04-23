13:48
Import of sugar temporarily exempted from customs duties

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission decided to temporarily exempt import of white sugar from customs duties. Press service of the government reported.

The tariff concession in the form of duty-free import of sugar will be valid from May 15 to September 30, 2021. Sugar imported to Armenia in the amount of not more than 22,400 tons, to Kazakhstan — not more than 134,400 tons, to Kyrgyzstan — not more than 40,000 tons, to Russia — not more than 350,000 tons is exempted from the duties.

«The EEC Board, together with the Union states, will monthly monitor the actual volume of sugar imports with application of the tariff concession, as well as the volume of sales in the domestic market of the EAEU states, and inform the EEC Council about this. Taking into account the prices situation on the sugar market, the members of the EEC Council agreed to return to consideration of the issue of possible additional stabilization measures, if they are necessary, in July this year,» the statement says.

At the same time, interaction of interested consumers and producers will be organized on the platform of the Eurasian Economic Commission to ensure prompt sugar supplies to the internal markets of the EAEU states. The EEC Council also decided to prepare proposals for sustainable development of the EAEU sugar market.
