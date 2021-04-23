12:14
Kyrgyzstan to receive 40,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine in May

Agreement was signed for 60,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Uluk-Bek Bekturganov told 24.kg news agency.

«The first batch — 20,000 doses arrived in the country yesterday. Other 40,000 doses will arrive in two batches by the end of April — the beginning of May. One dose costs about $10. Contract for 1 million doses was also drawn up and sent. There will be no disruption,» Uluk-Bek Bekturganov said, noting that the plant can not send the vaccine earlier due to high demand.

The deputy minister added that the first batch of vaccine would be sent to the regions today. «People will be able to choose the vaccine they want — Chinese or Russian one. We will invite frequently and chronically ill people and people over 65 years old to vaccination. When we receive an answer on 1 million doses, we will invite everyone who wants to be vaccinated,» Uluk-Bek Bekturganov said.

As of April 22, only 13,552 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the republic by the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. Only about 200 of them have got two shots of the vaccine.
