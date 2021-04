At least 15 schools in Bishkek have completely switched to online education due to registration of COVID-19 cases in them. Gulmira Akmatova, head of the Education Department of the capital’s City Hall, said at a briefing.

In addition, according to her, separate classes have switched to online education in 14 more schools.

«At least 45 students and 24 teachers have COVID-19. Compared to April 20, the incidence increased by 14 people — nine students and five teachers,» she said.