11:55
USD 84.79
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.10
English

Deputy head of SDMK Kadyr Malikov criticizes legalization of casinos

Deputy Chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) Kadyr Malikov reacted on his Facebook page to adoption of the bill on opening of casinos in Issyk-Kul region by the deputies of Parliament in the first reading.

В этот Священный месяц Рамадан во время поста, наш парламент проголосовал за принятие законопроекта разрешающего...

Опубликовано Кадыром Маликовым Среда, 21 апреля 2021 г.

According to him, it is the holy month for the Muslims, Ramadan, now and during the fast the Parliament voted for gambling establishments.

«Gambling establishments are forbidden (haram) and are a grave sin. All the Muslims know this. At the same time, initiators of the idea, ex-speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and Baktybek Turusbekov, justify this by the fact that gambling houses are needed, but only in a specialized administrative district and exclusively for foreigners. That is, according to this logic, injustice, theft, depravity in relation to non-citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are justified and are not forbidden,» Kadyr Malikov wonders.

The deputy head of the SDMK admitted that this news upset him.

Interestingly, many of them read namaz, fast, and go to the mosque on Fridays.

Kadyr Malikov

He considers it wrong: on the one hand, to support the gambling business, on the other, to demonstrate piety.

«I would like to remind everyone that Islam has such concepts as «halal» and «haram», «barakat» and «blessing of Allah». If the money, even billions, is received through haram, then there is no good in it, no barakat,» Kadyr Malikov said.

Ex-speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and Baktybek Turusbekov proposed to resume the work of casinos and bookmaker’s offices in Kyrgyzstan. Deputies note: gambling houses are needed, but only in a specialized administrative district and exclusively for foreigners. The zone will be closed for local citizens.

Gambling activities, work of sweepstakes and bookmaker’s offices have been banned in Kyrgyzstan since 2015.
link: https://24.kg/english/191084/
views: 129
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov calls protests against casinos ‘black PR’
Members of Parliament approve bill on opening of casinos in first reading
Rally against casinos held near White House in Bishkek
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Government supports opening of casinos in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy mufti of Kyrgyzstan Kadyr Malikov comments on detention of mufti
Not only money, but also children gambled away in illegal casinos in Kyrgyzstan
One of reasons for religious radicalization of youth - social injustice
2nd attacker at Kadyr Malikov sentenced to 18 years in prison
Kadyr Malikov becomes member of Ulema Council of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Choreographer from Cuba Michael Campos: Kyrgyzstan is special Choreographer from Cuba Michael Campos: Kyrgyzstan is special
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister
Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools
22 April, Thursday
11:39
Two minibuses collide in 6th mictrodistrict in Bishkek Two minibuses collide in 6th mictrodistrict in Bishkek
11:35
380 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,006 in total
11:30
Kubanychbek Turdubaev: We are forced to restrain electricity consumption growth
11:17
New electricity tariffs could be approved in August 2021
11:01
COVID-19: 15 Bishkek schools completely switch to online education
21 April, Wednesday
20:19
Russia confirms readiness to start supplying Sputnik V vaccine