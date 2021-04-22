Deputy head of SDMK Kadyr Malikov criticizes legalization of casinos

Deputy Chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) Kadyr Malikov reacted on his Facebook page to adoption of the bill on opening of casinos in Issyk-Kul region by the deputies of Parliament in the first reading.

В этот Священный месяц Рамадан во время поста, наш парламент проголосовал за принятие законопроекта разрешающего... Опубликовано Кадыром Маликовым Среда, 21 апреля 2021 г.

According to him, it is the holy month for the Muslims, Ramadan, now and during the fast the Parliament voted for gambling establishments.

«Gambling establishments are forbidden (haram) and are a grave sin. All the Muslims know this. At the same time, initiators of the idea, ex-speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and Baktybek Turusbekov, justify this by the fact that gambling houses are needed, but only in a specialized administrative district and exclusively for foreigners. That is, according to this logic, injustice, theft, depravity in relation to non-citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are justified and are not forbidden,» Kadyr Malikov wonders.

The deputy head of the SDMK admitted that this news upset him.

Interestingly, many of them read namaz, fast, and go to the mosque on Fridays. Kadyr Malikov

He considers it wrong: on the one hand, to support the gambling business, on the other, to demonstrate piety.

«I would like to remind everyone that Islam has such concepts as «halal» and «haram», «barakat» and «blessing of Allah». If the money, even billions, is received through haram, then there is no good in it, no barakat,» Kadyr Malikov said.

Ex-speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and Baktybek Turusbekov proposed to resume the work of casinos and bookmaker’s offices in Kyrgyzstan. Deputies note: gambling houses are needed, but only in a specialized administrative district and exclusively for foreigners. The zone will be closed for local citizens.

Gambling activities, work of sweepstakes and bookmaker’s offices have been banned in Kyrgyzstan since 2015.