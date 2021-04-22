10:25
Nurgul Bakirova appointed Chairwoman of Supreme Court

Nurgul Bakirova became the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A meeting of judges of the Supreme Court took place today, where the chairperson and a deputy were elected.

«The judges unanimously supported the candidacy of Nurgul Bakirova for the post. Kachyke Esenkanov became her deputy,» the press service said.

Nurgul Bakirova earlier served as Deputy Chairwoman of the Supreme Court. She began to perform the duties of еру head of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic after Gulbara Kalieva was removed from office.
