Russia confirms readiness to start supplying Sputnik V vaccine

Russia has confirmed its readiness to start supplying Sputnik V vaccine to Kyrgyzstan in the near future. Press service of the Government reported.

A working meeting of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation Alexei Overchuk took place in Moscow.

The parties considered the issue of joint work on implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Russia on February 24-25.

Artem Novikov stressed that Kyrgyzstan has officially registered Sputnik V vaccine, so the country is ready to include it in the vaccination program and start its delivery.

In addition, the parties discussed the legal status of the stay of migrants from Kyrgyzstan in Russia, as well as regulation of the legal status of foreign citizens staying on the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of the established order of stay.

«The Russian side informed about the possibility of formalizing the legal status of foreign citizens until June 15, 2021 without applying administrative measures and the need to leave its territory,» the press service noted.

During the meeting, they also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction in the field of digitalization. Agreements were reached on preparation of proposals and projects aimed at development of investment partnership, economic integration, humanitarian cooperation, and in other areas.

Kyrgyzstan expects 30,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, as well as 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca. Consumables have already arrived in the republic.

The vaccination campaign against coronavirus started in Kyrgyzstan on March 29 thanks to the humanitarian assistance of the PRC. The 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people.
