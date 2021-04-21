Over 100 Kyrgyzstanis get two doses of coronavirus vaccine

At least 12,200 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to the ministry, 1,400 people were vaccinated over the past day, 108 of them were vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine.

The vaccination campaign against coronavirus started on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan thanks to the humanitarian assistance of the PRC. The 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people.

Kyrgyzstan expects 30,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, as well as 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca. Consumables have already arrived in the republic.