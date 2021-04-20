Aktan Balbakov appointed Director of Social Security Department

Balbakov Aktan Aidaralievich was appointed a Director of the Social Security Department under the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding order.

Aktan Balbakov has been working in the social security system since 2010. From 2014 until the appointment, he had been the head of the Social Services branch of the Social Security Department.

The previous director of the department, Nurdoolot Bazarbaev, was appointed Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development.