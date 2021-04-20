18:41
USD 84.79
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.11
English

Aktan Balbakov appointed Director of Social Security Department

Balbakov Aktan Aidaralievich was appointed a Director of the Social Security Department under the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding order.

Aktan Balbakov has been working in the social security system since 2010. From 2014 until the appointment, he had been the head of the Social Services branch of the Social Security Department.

The previous director of the department, Nurdoolot Bazarbaev, was appointed Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development.
link: https://24.kg/english/190879/
views: 74
Print
Related
Nurdoolot Bazarbaev appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Heads of districts, their deputies to be appointed from personnel reserve only
Ex-deputy of Kyrgyzstan party becomes Deputy Head of SCNS
Baktybek Amanbaev becomes new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA
Almazbek Akmatov appointed Chairman of Accounts Chamber
New head of State Antimonopoly Regulation Agency appointed
Adylbek Adranov becomes General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu
New Chairman of Board of Directors of State Mortgage Company elected
Melis Satybekov appointed Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry
New Deputy Chairman of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund appointed
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
20 April, Tuesday
18:17
Aktan Balbakov appointed Director of Social Security Department Aktan Balbakov appointed Director of Social Security De...
18:00
Five people injured in traffic accident in Toktogul district
17:46
Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture
17:17
Bishkek City Hall decides to abandon City Day, Victory Day celebrations
16:49
Nurdoolot Bazarbaev appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan