11:24
USD 84.80
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.12
English

Ex-deputy of Kyrgyzstan party becomes Deputy Head of SCNS

Former deputy of Kyrgyzstan faction, Zhanybek Zhorobaev was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Sources in law enforcement agencies reported.

Zhanybek Zhorobaev was a member of Parliament for four months — from May to September 2020. He came to the Parliament together with Sharshenbek Abdykerimov to take the vacant seats of deputies Almazbek Ergeshov and Zhanybek Isaev, who voluntarily gave up their seats.

Until 2015, he worked for the State Tax Service, took the post of the head of the department for control over production and circulation of ethyl alcohol, alcoholic and alcohol-containing products. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security.
link: https://24.kg/english/190499/
views: 125
Print
Related
Baktybek Amanbaev becomes new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA
Almazbek Akmatov appointed Chairman of Accounts Chamber
New head of State Antimonopoly Regulation Agency appointed
Adylbek Adranov becomes General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu
New Chairman of Board of Directors of State Mortgage Company elected
Melis Satybekov appointed Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry
New Deputy Chairman of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund appointed
New Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov appointed head of Bishkek SCNS department
New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement Referendum and local elections in Kyrgyzstan: EU statement
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan expects 405,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Kyrgyzstan's application for 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine approved Kyrgyzstan's application for 30,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine approved
Cause of death of MFA employee Bakhtiyar Shakirov announced Cause of death of MFA employee Bakhtiyar Shakirov announced
17 April, Saturday
10:34
Police receive another complaint against owner of La Maison restaurant Police receive another complaint against owner of La M...
09:57
Ex-deputy of Kyrgyzstan party becomes Deputy Head of SCNS
09:52
OSCE hands over six minibuses to Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
09:45
Tincture of poisonous aconite plant made at state residence
09:38
Rally of medical workers: Artem Novikov promises to solve problems
16 April, Friday
19:28
Baktybek Amanbaev becomes new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to USA
19:25
Bolot Otunbayev relieved of post of Ambassador to USA and Canada
19:21
Sadyr Japarov discusses work of RKDF with its chairman