Ex-deputy of Kyrgyzstan party becomes Deputy Head of SCNS

Former deputy of Kyrgyzstan faction, Zhanybek Zhorobaev was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Sources in law enforcement agencies reported.

Zhanybek Zhorobaev was a member of Parliament for four months — from May to September 2020. He came to the Parliament together with Sharshenbek Abdykerimov to take the vacant seats of deputies Almazbek Ergeshov and Zhanybek Isaev, who voluntarily gave up their seats.

Until 2015, he worked for the State Tax Service, took the post of the head of the department for control over production and circulation of ethyl alcohol, alcoholic and alcohol-containing products. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security.