Almazbek Akmatov appointed Chairman of Accounts Chamber

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Almazbek Akmatov as the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the country. Press service of the head of state reported.

The post of the head of the Accounts Chamber became vacant after appointment of Ulukbek Maripov as the Prime Minister. Aizhan Sadyrkulova has been the acting Chairperson of the Accounts Chamber since February 2021.

Almazbek Akmatov has been working for the Accounts Chamber since 2000. He was the head of its territorial divisions in all regions and cities of the country. In February 2021, he was appointed an auditor of the Accounts Chamber.