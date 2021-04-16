Agriculture Ministry asks Uzbekistan for help in construction of greenhouses

The Ministry of Agriculture asks Uzbekistan to provide technical assistance in construction of greenhouses and gardens in the regions of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry announced on its official page on social media.

According to it, the Minister Askarbek Dzhanybekov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Khurshid Mirzakhidov yesterday.

The Uzbek side expressed interest in the supply of livestock from Kyrgyzstan. The minister noted that in accordance with the decree of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic dated November 19, 2020, a restriction on the export of live animals was temporarily introduced.

«However, negotiations are underway on a possible reduction of the term of the imposed restriction. The parties agreed to exchange the list of importers and exporters to formulate the terms of delivery.

The minister expressed gratitude to the Uzbek side for the supply of 10,000 saplings of fruit and berry trees free of charge. The parties also clarified the terms of delivery of 1,000 tons of wheat and 500 tons of cotton,» the statement says.

The parties also discussed the issue of construction of greenhouses and laying out gardens in the regions of Kyrgyzstan with the technical assistance of the Uzbek side.

«The concept of the project will include construction of training and demonstration blocks for farmers,» the ministry reported.