Keneshbai Tailakov was appointed a Director of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov the day before. The new director has already been introduced to the team. Prior to the appointment, he had worked as deputy head of the State Antimonopoly Regulation Agency for eight years.