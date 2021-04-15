15:03
Rally against casinos held near White House in Bishkek

About ten people with banners held a rally near the White House in Bishkek today.

They demanded from the parliament members to vote against adoption of a bill on resumption of work of casinos in Kyrgyzstan. The protesters believe that gambling addiction is worse than an epidemic.

Deputies of Parliament — ex-speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov and Baktybek Turusbekov — propose to resume the work of casinos and bookmakers’ offices in Kyrgyzstan. The deputies note: gambling houses are needed, but only in a specialized administrative area and exclusively for foreigners. The zone will be closed for local citizens.

Gambling activities, work of sweepstakes and bookmaker’s offices have been banned in Kyrgyzstan since 2015.
