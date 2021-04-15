13:30
USD 84.80
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.12
English

Protest in Prigorodnoye: Participants demand meeting with Prime Minister

Women who previously announced that they were ready to commit self-immolation are still in the building of rural administration in Prigorodnoye village.

Representatives of the National Bank arrived at the scene. However, the women refused to speak to them.

«We held a rally in front of the White House in Bishkek. Representatives of the National Bank also came to the rally then. However, they did not solve our problem,» Gulshakh Isakova told.

Women demand meeting with the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov and UN representatives.
link: https://24.kg/english/190207/
views: 76
Print
Related
Protest in Prigorodnoye: Negotiations with women started
15 women douse themselves with gasoline, announce self-immolation
Election results: One of protesters fined
Election results: Members of losing parties go on hunger strike
Three prisoners sew their mouths shut in Bishkek detention center 1
Single-person protest against amendments to Constitution held at OSCE office
Policeman rescues man trying to commit suicide on bridge
Single-person protest held at Constitutional Chamber’s building in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani attempts to commit suicide in St. Petersburg
Detainee sews his mouth shut and attempts to commit suicide in Bishkek
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
15 April, Thursday
13:18
Seven people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Naryn - Torugart road Seven people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek -...
13:04
Protest in Prigorodnoye: Participants demand meeting with Prime Minister
12:54
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 138 million people globally
12:22
Some Kyrgyzstanis refuse vaccination due to fasting
12:08
USAID: Risks of corruption in Kyrgyzstan’s judicial system persist