Protest in Prigorodnoye: Participants demand meeting with Prime Minister

Women who previously announced that they were ready to commit self-immolation are still in the building of rural administration in Prigorodnoye village.

Representatives of the National Bank arrived at the scene. However, the women refused to speak to them.

«We held a rally in front of the White House in Bishkek. Representatives of the National Bank also came to the rally then. However, they did not solve our problem,» Gulshakh Isakova told.

Women demand meeting with the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov and UN representatives.