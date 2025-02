Rescuers prevented a suicide attempt in Kara-Balta city. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on February 9, it received a report about a woman who was going to jump from the roof of a two-storey residential building. Three employees of Zhayil District Fire Department No. 22 promptly arrived at the scene. The rescuers managed to persuade the woman to abandon her fatal decision.

After the successful rescue operation, she was handed over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for further investigation.