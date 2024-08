A man tried to commit suicide in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The 32-year-old Kyrgyzstani wanted to jump from the roof of a residential building and commit suicide on August 26 in the Pervomaisky district on Gandhi Street.

Eight rescuers were sent to the scene. They climbed onto the roof and saved the man. He was handed over to the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.