Protest in Prigorodnoye: Negotiations with women started

Women who previously announced self-immolation are still in the building of rural administration in Prigorodnoye village. There are many journalists at the scene.

Participants of the protest wanted to explain the reason and intentions to the media. However, journalists were not allowed to communicate with them.

There are employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the police.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region, Absattar Syrgabaev, told the media that negotiations with participants of the protest were underway.

At least 15 women announced today that they were ready to commit self-immolation. They doused themselves with gasoline and brought a gas cylinder with them. One of the protesters told 24.kg news agency that women took money at interest from private individuals and commercial banks three years ago, but could not repay loans on time. All the participants of the protest are single mothers and demand to cancel the interest debts accumulated over three years.
