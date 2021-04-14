Monument to Bishkek Baatyr unveiled in capital

Opening ceremony of the monument to Bishkek Baatyr was held in the capital today with participation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

«Today is a very important event for the Kyrgyz people. Numerous studies are being conducted on this hero, who comes from Solto tribe. In the 17th-18th centuries, Bishkek Baatyr fought with enemies for the sake of the Kyrgyz people. I ask the Ministry of Culture and the City Hall of the capital to make efforts to preserve such monuments,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The ceremony was attended by public and cultural figures, ordinary citizens.

Many historians have doubts about reality of this hero.