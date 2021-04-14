13:06
USD 84.79
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.10
English

Monument to Bishkek Baatyr unveiled in capital

Opening ceremony of the monument to Bishkek Baatyr was held in the capital today with participation of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

«Today is a very important event for the Kyrgyz people. Numerous studies are being conducted on this hero, who comes from Solto tribe. In the 17th-18th centuries, Bishkek Baatyr fought with enemies for the sake of the Kyrgyz people. I ask the Ministry of Culture and the City Hall of the capital to make efforts to preserve such monuments,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The ceremony was attended by public and cultural figures, ordinary citizens.

Many historians have doubts about reality of this hero.
link: https://24.kg/english/190063/
views: 90
Print
Related
Monument to Hero of USSR Cholponbai Tuleberdiev to be erected in Bishkek
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov opened in Moscow
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov to be erected in Osh city
Memorial to dead soldiers of Panfilov division opened near Volokolamsk
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov to appear in Moscow
City Administration to install monument to Bishkek batyr
Monument to Batken events heroes vandalized in Karakol
Monument opened on Boeing 747 crash site
Installation of monument on Boeing 747 crash site coming to end
28 million soms to be spent on monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Moscow
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
14 April, Wednesday
12:48
Election results: Members of losing parties go on hunger strike Election results: Members of losing parties go on hunge...
12:40
COVID-19: Seven schools switch to distance learning in Bishkek
12:34
Monument to Bishkek Baatyr unveiled in capital
12:28
CPJ calls for investigation of harassment of journalists during elections
12:20
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 137.2 million people globally