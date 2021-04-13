00:55
Kyrgyzstan to get Russian analytical systems for Tax Service

Analytical systems for the State Tax Service will be handed over to Kyrgyzstan within an agreement with Russia. The Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Kubanych Shatemirov announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Economic and Fiscal Policy.

According to him, the State Tax Service launched new information systems and a large amount of data is being received. Modern analytical systems are needed to analyze them, display them in an automated mode, and detect risks, including the risks of VAT breaks.

«Russia now has some of the best analytical systems in the world. And they will be remade for Kyrgyzstan. In connection with the upcoming mass switch of taxpayers to use of online cash register machines, we need computing power and analytical systems. Under the agreement, the Russian Federation will hand them over, including technical equipment,» Kubanych Shatemirov told.
