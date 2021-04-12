18:25
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district

Three men were detained on suspicion of abduction of an underage girl in Kara-Dobo village, Zhaiyl district of Kyrgyzstan. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

A local resident turned to the dispatch center of the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district on April 11. He asked to take action against unknown persons who kidnapped his underage daughter for marriage.

«The fact was registered under the article «Abduction of a person for the purpose of marriage» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Police officers detained 21-year-old, 23-year-old and 21-year-old men on suspicion of committing this crime and placed them into the temporary detention facility. The girl was returned to her parents,» the department reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/189833/
views: 97
