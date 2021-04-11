Local elections: More than 11,000 policemen ensure security

More than 11,000 law enforcement officers ensure security of the electoral process. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Coordination rapid response groups were created in each city, town and district, consisting of representatives of the TECs and police officers.

«They monitor the situation and, if necessary, take prompt response measures to possible violations. Polling stations are regularly ventilated and disinfected, and are also organized in such a way that voters enter through one entrance and leave through another,» the CEC noted.

There is a free hotline 1255, where citizens can get information about the elections, as well as report violations.

Local elections are held today in 28 cities and 420 rural councils.