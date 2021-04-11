Judo Academy opened in Kyrgyzstan

The first in Kyrgyzstan Judo Academy was opened in Bishkek. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The event was attended by the President of the International Judo Federation Marius Wieser, President of the Asian Judo Union Obaid Al Anzi, President of the Judo Federation of Kyrgyzstan Joldoshbek Kolbaev, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic Salamat Ergeshov and the Head of the Directorate for Olympic Sports Joomart Shamkanov.

The honorary guests Marius Wieser, Obaid Al Anzi and Joldoshbek Kolbaev cut the red ribbon and planted spruces to celebrate the opening.

«We hope that this academy will train the champions of Asia and the world. I am very glad to personally take part in the opening and be a part of such a significant event in the history of Kyrgyz judo,» Obaid Al Anzi said.

The guests met with the young judokas and wished them to train hard and achieve success on the tatami and in life.

The academy was built by the Judo Federation of Kyrgyzstan. Eight sets of tatami are installed there and all conditions have been created both for the national team and for everyone who wants to practice judo.