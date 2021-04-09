Lie and manipulation: Ravshan Dzheenbekov about case against his sister

Information about illegal enrichment of the judge of the Bishkek City Court Mira Dzheenbekova is false and manipulative. Her brother, a politician Ravshan Dzheenbekov, said at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to him, in this way the authorities are trying to put pressure on him through his sister.

«I have been in opposition for 20 years, how can my sister, sitting in court, organize some kind of corruption schemes? This is done only by those judges who are close to the authorities, carry out political orders. They are the ones who are involved in corruption. My sister has seven children, has parents-in-law and relatives, and mud is thrown at her now. It is possible that the operational officers set the investigation and their leaders up by providing incorrect information,» Ravshan Dzheenbekov said.

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan launched pre-trial proceedings under the article «Illegal enrichment» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic against the judge of the Bishkek City Court Mira Dzheenbekova. According to investigators, to hide the traces of the real estate acquired by criminal means, the judge Mira Dzheenbekova registered her close relatives and other dummies, who did not have any confirmed legitimate sources of income, as owners of the property.

Mira Dzheenbekova is the sister of the former chairman of the State Property Management Fund and ex-deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov.