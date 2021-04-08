Judge of Bishkek City Court Mira Dzheenbekova suspected of illegal enrichment

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan launched pre-trial proceedings under the Article «Illegal enrichment» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic against the judge of the Bishkek City Court Mira Dzheenbekova. Press center of the state committee reported.

Mira Dzheenbekova, having no appropriate legal sources of income, acquired numerous property, including elite real estate and a number of commercial property objects, in particular, 74 elite apartments, 19 commercial premises, 10 parking spaces, as well as expensive land plots located in the so-called «golden square» of Bishkek.

«To hide the traces of the real estate acquired by criminal means, the judge Mira Dzheenbekova registered her close relatives and other dummies, who did not have any confirmed legitimate sources of income, as owners of the property. A number of investigative and operational measures are being taken to detect other undeclared real estate objects belonging to the judge Mira Dzheenbekova,» the State Committee for National Security said.

The state committee noted that, based on the results of the relevant checks and examinations, the necessary materials of the criminal case will be sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic for a submission to the disciplinary commission, which has to give consent to criminal prosecution of the judge.

Mira Dzheenbekova is the sister of the former chairman of the State Property Management Fund and ex-deputy of Parliament Ravshan Dzheenbekov.