Up to 700 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19 daily

Up to 600-700 Kyrgyzstanis are vaccinated against COVID-19 per day. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency.
According to her, 1,279 people have been vaccinated to date.
Districts of Chui, Issyk-Kul, Naryn, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions are joining the campaign. «The vaccine was sent to Talas region only yesterday, and vaccination will start there from Monday. We could not take risks and send the vaccine earlier because of the weather (the mountain pass was closed),» Gulbara Ishenapysova said.
The coronavirus vaccination campaign started on March 29 in Kyrgzystan. However, 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people.