Up to 700 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19 daily

Up to 600-700 Kyrgyzstanis are vaccinated against COVID-19 per day. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, 1,279 people have been vaccinated to date.

Districts of Chui, Issyk-Kul, Naryn, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions are joining the campaign. «The vaccine was sent to Talas region only yesterday, and vaccination will start there from Monday. We could not take risks and send the vaccine earlier because of the weather (the mountain pass was closed),» Gulbara Ishenapysova said.

Related news Kyrgyzstan allocates 215 million soms for purchase of Sputnik V vaccine

«We planned to complete the first phase by April 15 in the areas where the campaign started initially. I think we will finish by April 20-25. Each vaccination point must vaccinate 60 people a day. The epidemic situation has become more complicated, so it is important not to chase the quantity. We need quality to carry out a thorough examination and questioning. Citizens have an interest and desire to get vaccinated. There is no need to hurry. The shelf life of the vaccine is three years,» the head of the center said.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign started on March 29 in Kyrgzystan. However, 150,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine will only be enough for 75,000 people.