Kyrgyzstan allocates 215 million soms for purchase of Sputnik V vaccine

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan allocated 215 million soms for purchase of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, negotiations are underway over the cost of the vaccine. «On average, it is about $ 8-10 per dose. Today I will talk about this with the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation,» the head of the ministry said.

He reminded about promised free 500,000 doses of the vaccine. «They should be delivered by the end of May-June. The plant needs more time. The paid vaccine will arrive faster. But our population will receive it free of charge according to the national program (doctors, teachers, border guards, people with chronic diseases, people over 65 and volunteers),» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.

We are also expecting sponsor support. About 1 million people should be vaccinated before the third wave, which is expected in May-June. Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

Vaccination against coronavirus using the Chinese vaccine is underway in Kyrgyzstan. At least 150,000 doses received as humanitarian aid from the PRC will only be enough for 75,000 people.