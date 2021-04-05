12:28
USD 84.80
EUR 99.91
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan allocates 215 million soms for purchase of Sputnik V vaccine

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan allocated 215 million soms for purchase of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, negotiations are underway over the cost of the vaccine. «On average, it is about $ 8-10 per dose. Today I will talk about this with the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation,» the head of the ministry said.

He reminded about promised free 500,000 doses of the vaccine. «They should be delivered by the end of May-June. The plant needs more time. The paid vaccine will arrive faster. But our population will receive it free of charge according to the national program (doctors, teachers, border guards, people with chronic diseases, people over 65 and volunteers),» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.

We are also expecting sponsor support. About 1 million people should be vaccinated before the third wave, which is expected in May-June.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev

Vaccination against coronavirus using the Chinese vaccine is underway in Kyrgyzstan. At least 150,000 doses received as humanitarian aid from the PRC will only be enough for 75,000 people.
link: https://24.kg/english/188801/
views: 146
Print
Related
Death of MFA employee: Embassy of China condemns fake news
COVID-19: Government needs to raise money to buy vaccines
Vaccination against COVID-19 to begin on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan
150,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan needs 3.5-4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Kyrgyzstan expects 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine: Vaccination to start in Bishkek, Osh and Chui region
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow
Kyrgyzstan requests World Bank’s assistance for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines
Kyrgyzstan gives no consent to AstraZeneca vaccine yet
Popular
Sadyr Japarov: Destructive forces are aggravating situation Sadyr Japarov: Destructive forces are aggravating situation
CASA-1000: Construction of high voltage power transmission tower starts CASA-1000: Construction of high voltage power transmission tower starts
Russia hands over mobile microbiological laboratory to Kyrgyzstan Russia hands over mobile microbiological laboratory to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan expects 10,000 tons of flour from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid Kyrgyzstan expects 10,000 tons of flour from Kazakhstan as humanitarian aid
5 April, Monday
12:18
Border guards prevent smuggling for 680,000 soms in Batken Border guards prevent smuggling for 680,000 soms in Bat...
11:58
SDMK: Vaccination does not violate Muslim fasting rules
11:45
Residents protest against illegal development of Bishkek
11:34
Health Ministry explains slow pace of vaccination against COVID-19
11:06
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan