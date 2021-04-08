Fourth World Nomad Games postponed to 2022

The 4th World Nomad Games have been postponed to 2022. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Chairman of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdogan on April 7.

Bilal Erdogan informed about the measures taken by the World Ethnosport Confederation and Turkey to prepare for the 4th World Nomad Games in 2022 in Iznik (Turkey).

The Chairman of the World Ethnosport Confederation also announced its readiness to provide an annual scholarship for training citizens of Kyrgyzstan on master’s and doctoral programs in the field of sports and physical culture development.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the agenda of the Turkic Council and expressed mutual interest in further deepening cooperation. In particular, they agreed on the expediency of establishing a Turkic Investment Fund in the Kyrgyz Republic.