Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan

The Holy Month of Ramadan will begin in Kyrgyzstan on April 13. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The Ulema Council issued the relevant decree.

«According to decree No. 1, the Holy Month will begin on April 13 in 2021,» the SDMK said.

Orozo is one of the most important tests of faith for a Muslim. In the Holy Month of Ramadan, Islam calls to refrain not only from eating, but also to protect your eyes, ears and tongue from temptation, that is, not to gossip, not to utter swear words, but direct your efforts to good deeds.
