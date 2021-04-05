Suspect in abduction of girl for marriage detained in Bishkek

Officers the Patrol Police Service Department detained a suspect in abduction of a girl for marriage in Bishkek city. Press service of the Department of Patrol Police Service reported.

The police received a call about abduction of a girl on April 2 at about 11.40 pm.

«The 25-year-old girl applied to inspectors of the patrol police at the scene of the incident. She asked to take action against an unfamiliar man who, against her will, kidnapped her from Issyk-Kul region and brought to Bishkek. The man, 21, was detained and taken to the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of the capital for further investigation,» the patrol police said.