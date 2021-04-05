10:53
New Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Nurbek Abdiev has been appointed a Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The ministry’s press service reports.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov introduced the new deputy minister Nurbek Abdiev to the personnel of the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov.

Nurbek Abdiev was born on August 4, 1968. He graduated from the Kyrgyz National University with a degree in jurisprudence. He has been working for the internal affairs bodies since 1999. He began his service in the internal affairs bodies as an investigator of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district of Chui region.

He was awarded Erdik state medal and departmental awards.
