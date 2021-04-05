Sadyr Japarov meets with Pamir Kyrgyz living in Alai district

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Pamir Kyrgyz who moved to Alai district. Presidential press service reported.

He noted that the hardships of the Pamir Kyrgyz have been constantly worrying him.

«I had a desire to completely resettle them to their historical homeland for a long time, and now I intend to realize this,» the head of state said at a meeting with the ethnic Kyrgyz who moved to Taldy-Suu village of Alai district, Osh region from the territories of the Little and Big Pamirs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

According to him, the Government has allocated a land plot in Taldy-Suu rural administration for construction of housing for the ethnic Kyrgyz. At least 11 houses have been built, where 17 families were accommodated, who were provided with assistance in the form of household items and food. In addition to budget funds, financial assistance was provided by local governments and sponsors.

The President also got acquainted with the project for construction of residential buildings at Burgan-Suu site in Kashka-Suu village of Chon-Alai district, where the Afghan Kyrgyz still living in the Pamirs are supposed to be resettled. He pointed out the need for soonest possible transformation of the land plot into a single settlement for the Pamir Kyrgyz, in which it is imperative to provide for the construction of educational and social institutions. Study of the issue should begin this year.

Sadyr Japarov told about the intentions to resettle the remaining Afghan Kyrgyz to their homeland by the winter 2021 — the state has enough forces and funds for this purpose.

«This issue will be under my personal control, we will provide assistance and allocate funds to provide the people with heat, electricity and other necessary things,» he said.

The Pamir Kyrgyz asked for assistance in solving a number of problems: organizing trips to the Pamirs, finding jobs, teaching young people, and acceleration of obtaining citizenship.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the relevant state bodies would begin to work out the issues voiced at the meeting in the near future, including on the earliest possible granting of Kyrgyz citizenship to the resettled Pamir Kyrgyz.