Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov appointed head of Bishkek SCNS department

Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov was appointed the head of the Bishkek Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Sources in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency.

Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov is 34 years old. He graduated from the Academy of the FSB of the Russian Federation. Prior to the appointment, he served as deputy head of one of the departments of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security and as a head of the first department of the Anti-Corruption Service.

It is known that Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov is the son of Professor and head of the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov, the brother of the ex-speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov.

The State Committee for National Security has not yet commented on the appointment of Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov.
