New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan

Bakyt Degenbaev became the Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The new deputy minister was introduced to the team by the minister Kubanychbek Turdubaev. He stressed that the ministry has been assigned important tasks to create the necessary conditions for further development of industry and building up production potential.

The minister noted that Bakyt Degenbaev is the founder of «Buy Kyrgyz» movement and initiative and Made in Kg brand, which contributed to development of domestic producers and promotion in domestic and foreign markets.