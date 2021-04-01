Council for Improvement of Judicial, Law Enforcement Activities formed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on Council for Improvement of Judicial and Law Enforcement Activities under President. Press service of the head of state reported.

The Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office was instructed to form an expert working group within a week to analyze application of the Criminal Code, the Codes of Misconduct and Violations, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Criminal Executive Code, the Civil Procedure Code, the Administrative Procedure Code, probation laws, the basics amnesty and procedure for its application, laws on mediation, on the status of bailiffs and on enforcement proceedings.

The Council was instructed to prepare and submit for consideration draft strategies for improving regulatory legal acts related to judicial and law enforcement activities, enforcement proceedings and the penal system.

«The Council will be an advisory and consultative body created to prepare proposals, ensure coordinated actions of all state bodies in these areas, including working out of draft regulatory legal acts. Expert working groups are formed under the Council to prepare relevant proposals,» the message says.

By the same decree, Sadyr Japarov abolished the previously functioning Council on Judicial Reform.

The Council is headed by the head of state himself. It consists of: