The Consuls General of the Kyrgyz Republic were replaced in Guangzhou (PRC) and Dubai (UAE). Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Sadyr Japarov signed decrees on the appointment of Khomeni Ergeshov as the Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in the city of Guangzhou, and Timur Abdizhalil — in Dubai.

By another decree, Iskender Orusbaev was relieved of his post; he has been the Consul General in the Chinese city since the end of 2018.