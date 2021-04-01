15:23
Residents of 9 houses in Aksy district evacuated due to landslide

Active landslide was registered in Zhuzum-Zhan village, Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan. Its volume is being specified. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, earth cracks widened that could pose a threat to nine houses.

«Active landslide was registered in Zhuzum-Zhan village on March 30. Employees of the Department of Emergency Monitoring and Forecasting arrived at the scene. As a result, residents of nine houses were evacuated to a safe place. Specialists are working at the scene,» the ministry reported.
