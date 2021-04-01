10:41
USD 84.80
EUR 99.60
RUB 1.12
English

Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States to get new name

Kyrgyzstan supports renaming of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS) into Organization of Turkic States. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced, speaking at an informal meeting of the CCTS leaders, which was held online.

According to him, the multifaceted activities of the Turkic Council, its place and authority in the international arena require formal transformation into the Organization of Turkic States, this will contribute to strengthening its positions in the international arena and will stimulate expansion of the scope of activities.

The head of state believes that the interest of other countries will increase and the number of those wishing to join the organization or obtain observer status will grow. He also proposed to confirm or determine the role of Hungary, which makes a great contribution to the work of the Council.

«Along with strengthening transport and communication cooperation between the Turkic states, we need to develop measures aimed at intensifying the trade process,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He stressed the need to use the full potential of theTrans-Caspian International Transport Route, the so-called Middle Corridor, which has the status of the safest and shortest trade route between Europe and Asia. «Implementation of the project for construction of new railways on the territory of the Turkic Council is of great importance for the Kyrgyz Republic, including implementation of a new railway project connecting Kyrgyzstan with Uzbekistan on the one hand and China on the other,» the President noted.

He stressed importance of development of the tourism industry, which the Turkic world should support. According to Sadyr Japarov, modernization of the tourist environment, creation of a tourist map of the Turkic world and its spread will bring benefits to all member countries of the Council.

«The Turkic world is, first of all, the Turkic civilization, therefore we consider tourism as one of the ways to show the historical and architectural monuments, nature, traditions and culture of the Turkic civilization, which played a special role in world history,» he said.

The head of state told about the importance of strengthening the cultural and humanitarian ties of the Turkic world and expressed his support for the work of such cooperation organizations as TURKPA, TURKSOY, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Turkic Academy, which play a special role in the revival of the cultural integration of the Turkic world and dissemination of common Turkic values.

He added that the initiative of Kyrgyzstan to organize the World Nomad Games and their successful holding in the republic in 2014, 2016 and 2018 were met with great interest by the international community.

The fourth World Nomad Games will be held in Turkey.
link: https://24.kg/english/188377/
views: 110
Print
Related
President proposes to open Turkic Investment Fund office in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to participate in summit of heads of Turkic-speaking states
Sadyr Japarov to participate in informal summit of Turkic-Speaking States
Secretary General of Turkic Council congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election win
Sadyr Japarov meets with head of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States
President Jeenbekov urges heads of Turkic-speaking states to help migrants
Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to meet at videoconference
Jeenbekov: Trading potential of Turkic Council states should be increased
Heads of Turkic speaking countries support holding of 3rd Issyk-Kul Forum
Number of documents signed following CCTSS summit
Popular
Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Thursday
10:35
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
10:32
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours, 1,500 in total
10:29
1,192 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 124 - in serious condition
10:24
164 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 88,538 in total
10:15
Air pollution level grows in Bishkek by morning
31 March, Wednesday
18:45
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be temporarily closed