16:19
USD 84.78
EUR 99.58
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of flights

Number of international flights is being restored in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency Bakyt Dzhunushaliev said at a press conference.

According to him, domestic flights Bishkek — Osh — Bishkek are operated daily, and planes from the capital and back fly to Batken, Jalal-Abad and Isfana once a week.

The official told that there are regular international flights to Istanbul, Antalya, Tashkent and Almaty.

«Planes fly from Bishkek to Moscow at least once a week, whereas there were 30 of them before. A reason is required in order to fly to the Russian Federation by a regular flight. The Civil Aviation Agency and the Ministry of Transport send letters with a request to increase regular flights, but, unfortunately, this is a different state, and it has its own procedures,» Bakyt Dzhunushaliev said.

The official added that the cost of tickets depends on the number of regular flights.

«Planes of charter flights leave Kyrgyzstan full and return empty. For example, a ticket to Moscow is bought for 680 euros, and back — for 70. Airlines are trying to compensate cost of flights. The airlines’ profits fell, not all employees kept their salaries, it dropped in many cases,» Bakyt Dzhunushaliev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/188316/
views: 93
Print
Related
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Russian airline opens charter flights to Bishkek
Students from Kyrgyzstan can leave for Russia by charter flights
Flights from Russia to Tamchy to be resumed on March 20
Russia to share experience of participation in PISA with Kyrgyzstan
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss joint projects in education sector
Cooperation of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in education sector discussed in Bishkek
Import of unsafe plant products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
31 March, Wednesday
16:09
Sadyr Japarov to participate in summit of heads of Turkic-speaking states Sadyr Japarov to participate in summit of heads of Tur...
15:42
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan votes to remove head of Supreme Court from office
15:28
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of flights
14:57
Previously convicted residents of Osh rob passengers in minibuses
14:47
Ex-Foreign Minister of Tajikistan comments on Tashiev’s words about Vorukh