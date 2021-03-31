Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of flights

Number of international flights is being restored in Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency Bakyt Dzhunushaliev said at a press conference.

According to him, domestic flights Bishkek — Osh — Bishkek are operated daily, and planes from the capital and back fly to Batken, Jalal-Abad and Isfana once a week.

The official told that there are regular international flights to Istanbul, Antalya, Tashkent and Almaty.

«Planes fly from Bishkek to Moscow at least once a week, whereas there were 30 of them before. A reason is required in order to fly to the Russian Federation by a regular flight. The Civil Aviation Agency and the Ministry of Transport send letters with a request to increase regular flights, but, unfortunately, this is a different state, and it has its own procedures,» Bakyt Dzhunushaliev said.

The official added that the cost of tickets depends on the number of regular flights.

«Planes of charter flights leave Kyrgyzstan full and return empty. For example, a ticket to Moscow is bought for 680 euros, and back — for 70. Airlines are trying to compensate cost of flights. The airlines’ profits fell, not all employees kept their salaries, it dropped in many cases,» Bakyt Dzhunushaliev told.