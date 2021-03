President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order according to which Dzhamilya Dzhamanbaeva was relieved of her post as Deputy Prosecutor General in accordance with submitted letter of resignation. Press service of the head of state reported.

By another order, Sadyr Japarov appointed Rysbek Alchiev to this position. Previously, he worked as deputy head of the supervisory body in Bishkek.