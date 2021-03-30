President of International Judo Federation Marius Wieser to visit Kyrgyzstan

President of the International Judo Federation Marius Wieser will visit Kyrgyzstan. The State Sports Agency reported.

President of the Asian Judo Union Obaid Al-Anzi will also arrive in Bishkek as part of the delegation.

The purpose of the visit is to develop judo in Central Asia and participate in the opening ceremony of the Asia-Oceania Senior Championships 2021, which will be held Bishkek on April 6-9.

The delegation will arrive at the invitation of the President of the National Judo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) was founded in July 1951. IJF is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary.