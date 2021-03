Ex-head of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes was appointed Prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev.

According to the order at the disposal of 24.kg news agency, Syimyk Zhapykeev was again hired by the prosecution bodies and appointed the head of the supervisory body in Issyk-Kul region.

Syimyk Zhapykeev was appointed Chairman of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes after the events in October 2020. He headed the state service for four months. The day before liquidation of the service, Japykeev was awarded the rank of Major General of the Financial Police.