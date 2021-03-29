Assistant to Kurmanbek Bakiyev's brother becomes Deputy Foreign Minister

Aibek Artykbaev, an assistant to the brother of president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev, Adyl, ousted in a coup on April 7, 2010, became the deputy head of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Aibek Artykbaev graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the Osh Technological University. He also has a diploma from the Kyrgyz State Law Academy.

In addition, Aibek Artykbaev received an academic degree «Master of Public Administration» at the Academy of Management under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. He successfully completed his studies in the UK in English and business management and graduated from the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. He is a candidate of political sciences.

Since 1996, he worked in the public service of the Kyrgyz Republic. He started as an adviser at the diplomatic service and public service of the Kyrgyz Republic. From April 2011 to 2012, he was the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic for the south, in Osh city.

In the parliamentary elections in 2020, the results of which were annulled by the Central Election Commission, he ran on the list of Mekenchil party of the President Sadyr Japarov.