Bicycle race will take place in Jalal-Abad on April 4. Press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, Den Sooluk event will begin at 10.00 near the main entrance to Barpy theater. Those wishing to participate in the race can come to the theater, taking a bicycle and a bicycle helmet with them. Participants will be accompanied by ambulances and road safety services during the race.

The bicycle race is organized by the Slavic diaspora with the support of the City Hall.