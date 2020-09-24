10:50
Bishkek to host bicycle race dedicated to World Heart Day

Bishkek will host a bicycle race dedicated to the World Heart Day. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reported.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 27 at 9.00.

«We will start from the northern side of new Adinai park, drive up Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue to Tokombayev Street. From there we will head east to the intersection of Tokombayev and Nurkamal Zhetikashkaeva Streets and return to Adinai park along Toktonaliev Street. The length of the route is 10 kilometers,» the City Hall reported.

Cyclists must wear helmets and other protective equipment; entering the carriageway is prohibited without them. For the safety of the townspeople, a distance of 1.5-2 meters will be observed inside the participants, the cyclists will be accompanied by three traffic police cars and two ambulances.

Movement of vehicles along the route of the bicycle race will be partially limited, the road will be opened immediately after the passage of participants.
