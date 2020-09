City Hall of Bishkek has canceled the bicycle race on September 27, timed to coincide with the World Heart Day. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The event was canceled due to the worsening of epidemiological situation in the country.

The City Hall asks the townspeople not to self-medicate. In case of ARVI symptoms (fever, nasal stuffiness, cough, sore throat), you can consult with doctors of Family Medicine Centers and prevent the disease at an early stage.