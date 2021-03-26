21:37
Kyrgyzstan appoints new Deputy Ministers of Health

New Deputy Ministers of Health have been appointed in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

The new deputy ministers Uluk-Bek Bekturganov and Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev were introduced to the staff of the ministry today.

Uluk-Bek Bekturganov was born on September 1, 1975, graduated from the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy in 2005. He worked as a sanitary doctor for industrial hygiene at the Tokmak Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, as the head physician at the Chui Regional AIDS Center, as a parasitologist at the Tokmak City Center for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, as the chief physician at this center and in other positions.

Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev was born on April 26, 1960, graduated from the Ryazan Pavlov Medical Institute in 1988. He worked as a sanitary doctor at the SES of the Moscow Railway, the Central SES of the USSR Ministry of Railways, head of the department, chief physician of the SES of Kyzyl-Kiya, the head of administration of the City Hall, and then the vice mayor of Kyzyl-Kiya. From August 2017 to March 2021, he was the director of the territorial hospital in Kyzyl-Kiya.

The Deputy Ministers of Health Madamin Karataev and Nurbolot Usenbaev were relieved of their posts.
