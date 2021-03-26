Appreciation of U.S. dollar: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 40 million

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan entered the foreign exchange market for the second time since the beginning of the month with intervention. Official website of the bank says.

It sold $ 9.3 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 34.4 million — with settlements different from the transaction date. In total, the National Bank has sold $ 74.3 million in March to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market.

At least $ 209,750,000 have been sold since the beginning of the year. Last year, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic carried out 29 interventions, having sold $467,150,000.