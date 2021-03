Former Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan Uran Akhmetov was appointed Director of the National Institute for Strategic Studies. The institute confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov. Prior to appointment, Uran Akhmetov worked as First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Government.

Uran Akhmetov replaced Emilbek Kaptagaev on the post.