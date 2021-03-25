Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed

Gulnaz Isaeva was appointed the Deputy Director of the State Commission for Religious Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sadyr Japarov signed a corresponding order.

Gulnaz Isaeva is a specialist in religious issues and interreligious dialogue. She worked as a specialist for the State Commission for Religious Affairs.

She is the author of various publications on Islam in a secular state, on the role of women in prevention of violent extremism.